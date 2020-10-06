Falcons lose Julio Jones to hamstring injury

Julio Jones returned to the Atlanta Falcons lineup on Monday after missing Week 3’s loss to the Chicago Bears with a hamstring injury.

He didn’t last long. Jones appeared to suffer an injury on a tackle in the first half against the Green Bay Packers and was ruled out for the rest of the game shortly after halftime with a hamstring injury.

Jones tallied four catches for 32 yards before his exit. The 31-year old has largely remained healthy throughout his career since a foot injury limited him to five games in 2013. His status moving forward isn’t immediately clear.

Julio Jones was ruled out after halftime on Monday. (AP Photo/Tom Lynn) More

Will hamstring keep Jones sidelined?

The seven-time Pro Bowl receiver had a big Week 1 with nine catches for 157 yards against the Seattle Seahawks. He was limited to two catches for 24 yards in Week against the Dallas Cowboys before his hamstring issues surfaced ahead of Week 3.

Hamstring injuries tend to linger, and the Falcons could be compelled to take more time with this one after it surfaced again against the Packers.

