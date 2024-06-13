Falcons lose draft pick as punishment for tampering with Kirk Cousins

The NFL is docking a 2025 fifth-round pick from the Atlanta Falcons as punishment for tampering with quarterback Kirk Cousins, wide receiver Darnell Mooney and tight end Charlie Woerner during free agency, Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network reported on Thursday morning.

Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot was fined $50,000 and the team was fined $250,000 as a result of the three tampering violations.

“While the policy permits clubs to engage with and negotiate all aspects of an NFL player contract with the certified agent of any prospective unrestricted free agent during the two-day negotiating period, any direct contact between the player and an employee or representative of the club is prohibited,” wrote Pelissero. “This includes discussion of travel arrangements or other logistical matters, which the club acknowledges took place with regard to these three players.”

The Falcons lured Cousins away from the Minnesota Vikings by giving him a four-year, $180 million contract on Day 1 of free agency. Many assumed Atlanta would be docked a second or third-round pick as punishment, so it’s a bit of a relief for the organization that it’s only a fifth-rounder.

Story originally appeared on Falcons Wire