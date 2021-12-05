Falcons lose to Bucs: 9 takeaways from Sunday’s game

A promising first half for the Atlanta Falcons was followed up by a donut in the second half as the team suffered a 30-17 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady absolutely lit up the Falcons’ secondary, throwing for 368 yards and four touchdowns. Every time Atlanta appeared to be on the verge of taking control, Brady and the Tampa Bay offense had an answer.

Here are nine takeaways from Sunday’s NFC South showdown.

Promising start, predictable finish

The Falcons showed up to play in this one and while we saw some progress in terms of play-calling and another impressive rushing performance, it was clear the Buccaneers are just a more talented team pretty much across the board. It was a clear reminder that even if Atlanta makes the playoffs, the team is still a ways away from being a real contender. Regardless, it’s a lot more fun to play meaningful football in December than to be talking about mock drafts.

Pass protection problems

With less than five minutes to go in this game, i feel the need to say that TB's defense has 10 QB hits and five sacks. ATL's defense has one QB hit from Grady Jarrett. — Tori McElhaney (@tori_mcelhaney) December 5, 2021

Atlanta allowed three sacks and seven QB hits in the first half, but the team was still only down by three points. Ryan would end up being sacked five times before the game was over and endured ten QB hits. The interior of Atlanta’s offensive line was hoping to capitalize on a dominant performance in Week 12, but against an elite defense, this group simply couldn’t handle the pressure.

Marlon Davidson's pick-six kept the Falcons alive

The Bucs were leading by 10 with less than a minute left in the first half when Tom Brady was picked off by Falcons defensive lineman Marlon Davidson, who returned the interception for the touchdown to make it a 20-17 Tampa Bay lead at the half. The momentum seemed to be swinging in Atlanta’s favor but the team couldn’t get pressure on Brady in the second half and the Falcons’ offense went stale.

A tale of two Pitts

Rookie Kyle Pitts had four catches for 48 yards in the first half and that would be his final stat line. Tampa Bay took him away and Matt Ryan looked elsewhere for the remainder of the game. It seemed like Pitts and Patterson were dominating early, then the Bucs made adjustments and the Falcons had no answer for them. Pitts has 45 catches for 661 receiving yards and one touchdown after 12 games.

Defense couldn't match up with Bucs' pass-catchers

Falcons fans probably had visions of the last five years of Dan Quinn’s defense during Sunday’s game. The team couldn’t stop the pass, the pass rush was always a step away from affecting Tom Brady, and the Bucs’ pass-catchers were simply too big for Atlanta’s defensive backs to match up with. Rob Gronkowski averaged 14.8 yards per reception and had two touchdown catches. Atlanta also had no answer for Chris Godwin, who finished with 15 catches for 143 yards.

Brady moves to 10-0 against Falcons

Tom Brady was 9-0 for his career against Atlanta coming into the game, and easily got his 10th win over the Falcons on Sunday. Brady threw for 368 yards, four touchdowns, and if not for his pick-six, this one would have been over even sooner than it was. Atlanta’s defense did everything it could, but they simply don’t have the talent or depth to be able to slow down an offense like Tampa Bay’s for all four quarters.

Patterson somehow getting better?

We didn’t expect to see Patterson have the same type of success he had against Jacksonville, but the Bucs couldn’t slow him down in the first quarter. Patterson had a 39-yard run to kick things off and finished with 13 rushing attempts for 78 yards (6.0 yards per carry), and three catches for 18 receiving yards. Atlanta’s definitely not the most talented team in the NFL, but Patterson embodies the kind of heart that has helped the Falcons win five games this season, despite being outscored by over 100 points.

Injury updates: Two rookies leave with injuries

Falcons rookies Adetokunbo Ogundeji and Richie Grant each left the game with ankle injuries in the second half. Later in the fourth quarter, starting cornerback Fabian Moreau went down with a hamstring injury and did not return. It’s already tough playing Brady and the Bucs when healthy, but without two contributing members of the secondary, Atlanta predictably struggled.

What's next for Atlanta?

Next Sunday, the Falcons take on the Carolina Panthers, who are likely to be led by former MVP quarterback Cam Newton. The Panthers have gone 2-7 since their 3-0 start. Both teams have 5-7 records entering Week 14, although Carolina currently has the tie-breaker. This one should be a toss-up and the winner will have a leg up in the wild-card race.

