Falcons lose another left guard with Hennessy placed on IR

FILE - Atlanta Falcons center Matt Hennessy (61) practices before a preseason NFL football game against the New York Jets, Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. The Falcons depth at left guard took another hit on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, when Hennessy was placed on injured reserve with a knee injury. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II, File)

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) The Atlanta Falcons' depth at left guard took another hit on Tuesday when Matt Hennessy was placed on injured reserve with a knee injury.

Hennessy started in Sunday's 20-17 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers as a fill-in for Elijah Wilkinson, who was placed on IR last week with a knee injury. Another left guard, Jalen Mayfield, already is on IR.

Hennessy, a third-round selection from Temple in the 2020 draft, started two games at center as a rookie.

Colby Gossett played behind Hennessy against the Chargers and could start in Thursday night's game at Carolina.

The Falcons also signed safety Jovante Moffatt to the 53-man roster from the practice squad. Moffatt played in the past two games on special teams as a standard practice squad promotion.

Outside linebacker Quinton Bell and offensive lineman Jonotthan Harrison were signed to the practice squad. Cornerback BoPete Keyes was released from the practice squad.

---

AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL