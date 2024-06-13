Falcons lose 2025 NFL Draft pick, fined heavily for tampering

The Atlanta Falcons have been stripped of a 2025 NFL Draft pick and fined heavily for violating the NFL’s tampering policy. According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Falcons organization was fined $250,000, GM Terry Fontenot fined $50,000, and the team forfeited its own fifth-round pick in next year’s draft.

The penalties stem from illegal contact with free agents Kirk Cousins, Charlie Woerner and Darnell Mooney before they signed with the Falcons this offseason as free agents.

Atlanta released a statement acknowledging the wrongdoing and the punishment.

“We are pleased the review is complete,” the Falcons said in a statement. “We cooperated fully with the league and its review, and appreciate the NFL’s thoroughness. As we do with every process, we will review how we operate and look for ways to improve.”

This is the second fifth-round pick for 2025 already forfeited. The San Francisco 49ers also lost their fifth-round selection for a previous violation of NFL accounting practices.

