Falcons lose 2025 draft pick for violation of anti-tampering policy

The NFL handed out punishment on the Atlanta Falcons for their violation of the anti-tampering policy this offseason. Due to some logistical violations concerning things like travel related to Kirk Cousins, Darnell Mooney and Charlie Woerner, the team now must forfeit a fifth-round pick in the 2025 NFL draft.

There were concerns this could have been much worse for Atlanta related to their courting of Cousins He was the team’s splash signing in the offseason with a four-year, $180 million contract with $100 million of that being guaranteed. The team was also fined $250,000 and general manager Jerry Fontenot was fined $50,000.

The NFL is docking the #Falcons a 2025 fifth-round pick for violating the league’s anti-tampering policy with Kirk Cousins, Darnell Mooney and Charlie Woerner. The team is also being fined $250,000 and GM Terry Fontenot is being fined $50,000. The violations are considered… pic.twitter.com/fa7cHnHXWu — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) June 13, 2024

Atlanta’s punishment was mild by NFL standards but you can’t help but think they were anticipating something far worse. Evidence for that was the Falcons decision to draft former Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. in the first round of the 2024 NFL draft despite the huge addition of Cousins. The Falcons could have been concerned more significant future draft picks might have been forfeited and they selected Penix to help plan ahead.

Story originally appeared on Draft Wire