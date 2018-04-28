Falcons look to add fullback, safety on final day of draft

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) -- Coach Dan Quinn says the Atlanta Falcons want to add a fullback and a safety among their four picks in the final four rounds of the NFL draft.

The team chose not re-sign fullback Derrick Coleman, the only player at his position on the roster, and it needs depth at safety behind starters Keanu Neal and Ricardo Allen.

The Falcons have a fourth-round pick, a sixth-round pick and two spots in the seventh round. They chose Alabama receiver Calvin Ridley in the first round, Colorado cornerback Isaiah Oliver in the second and South Florida defensive tackle Deadrin Senat in the third.

Another area of concern is defensive end following the free-agent departure of sacks leader Adrian Clayborn. Vic Beasley, the NFL sacks leader in 2016, will move back to end this season after spending last year at linebacker and having a falloff in production, but Quinn still wants to improve the pass rush.

