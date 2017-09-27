Falcons to lock arms again for anthem, ask fans and kneelers to join them

The Falcons were among a number of teams which stood with arms locked during the national anthem, and they’re asking their fans to join them in the gesture Sunday as well.

(And unlike in Green Bay, there might actually be some arms of different colors interlocked in the crowd in Atlanta.)

Via D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Falcons coach Dan Quinn is hoping to show solidarity, while asking everyone to stand.

“For us, we will lock arms together during that time, and we would encourage our fans to do the same,” Quinn said. “I think that would be kind of a nice tribute as we’re getting started. It’s an important time in our world. There are a lot of issues that are really important to talk about, and we’ll spend some time and we have as a team talking through some of those.”

Most of their roster stood that way Sunday prior to the Lions game, along with owner Arthur Blank. But defensive tackles Grady Jarrett and Dontari Poe knelt, while a few other players stood away from the group.

Quinn said he expects the entire team to participate, and that he spoke with both Jarrett and Poe.

Asked if he expected anyone to kneel this week, Quinn replied: “No, we don’t. The solidarity, . . .and I think it’s interesting to note . . . by no means was it ever a protest of the anthem. This weekend was a difficult weekend that showed I’m pissed about something, or I’m upset and I want to react in a certain way. . . .

“As you go through different things, sometimes there’s history that gets written right while we’re going through it, and this is one of those times,” he said. “How do we handle those situations in the very best way?

“What’s fortunate is that we live in an area where civil rights had a pretty strong foundation on our country for years and years and years, and we’re really honored to be here and to be a part of this as a team, . . .and our best way to show how solid we are is by showing everything that we do as a group.”

Of course, the idea of “unity” is quickly becoming just another advertising hashtag, taking the focus away from the fact the original protests were about police brutality and racial inequality. Those two things still exist, despite the President’s and the NFL’s best efforts to wave enough flags around to distract us into thinking they’re the most patriotic ones.

And the Falcons may well be striking a blow for true equality, since their city and their fanbase is one of the more diverse in the league. But it’s important to know that while unity’s nice, it’s not what this is all about either.