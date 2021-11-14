Falcons list Week 10 inactives: Dante Fowler in, Lee Smith out
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
The Atlanta Falcons have released their Week 10 inactives list ahead of Sunday’s matchup against the Dallas Cowboys and outside linebacker will in fact make his return. Fowler, who suffered a knee injury a few weeks ago, was taken off injured reserve over the weekend and is good to go for today’s game.
As for those not suiting up today, tight end Lee Smith, defensive lineman Jonathan Bullard and cornerback Kendall Sheffield are among those listed. The Falcons are 7.5-point underdogs when they take on the NFC East-leading Cowboys in Dallas. Here’s a look at Atlanta’s Week 10 inactives.
DL John Cominsky
DL Jonathan Bullard
DL Ta’Quon Graham
CB Kendall Sheffield
TE Lee Smith
OL Josh Andrews
Related
3 matchups to watch when Falcons take on Cowboys in Week 10
Rookie report cards: Chase, Pitts headline impressive top 10
Despite recent wins, Falcons still must learn to put games away
Arthur Smith discusses Calvin Ridley, importance of mental health
List
Grading the top 10 picks from the 2021 NFL draft at midseason