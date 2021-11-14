Falcons list Week 10 inactives: Dante Fowler in, Lee Smith out

The Atlanta Falcons have released their Week 10 inactives list ahead of Sunday’s matchup against the Dallas Cowboys and outside linebacker will in fact make his return. Fowler, who suffered a knee injury a few weeks ago, was taken off injured reserve over the weekend and is good to go for today’s game.

As for those not suiting up today, tight end Lee Smith, defensive lineman Jonathan Bullard and cornerback Kendall Sheffield are among those listed. The Falcons are 7.5-point underdogs when they take on the NFC East-leading Cowboys in Dallas. Here’s a look at Atlanta’s Week 10 inactives.

DL John Cominsky

DL Jonathan Bullard

DL Ta’Quon Graham

CB Kendall Sheffield

TE Lee Smith

OL Josh Andrews

