Falcons list Taylor Heinicke as starting QB on depth chart

A report on Tuesday morning said that the Falcons will be starting Taylor Heinicke at quarterback against the Colts on Sunday and the team has now confirmed those plans.

The team released an updated depth chart for Week 16 on Tuesday and it shows Heinicke on the top rung at quarterback. Desmond Ridder is now the No. 2 and Logan Woodside remains in the third position.

Ridder was benched in favor of Heinicke earlier this season, but he returned to the job in Week 12. The Falcons won two games after his return, but they've lost back-to-back games to the Buccaneers and Falcons to fall to 6-8 on the season. Ridder had a big hand in the second loss as he threw an unacceptable interception inside the Panthers' 5-yard-line in the fourth quarter of Sunday's 9-7 loss to a two-win Carolina team.

The Falcons were adamant this offseason that Ridder, who was a 2022 third-round pick, was their quarterback of the future. That won't be the case in the 2024 offseason and the next three weeks will likely determine how many other changes are coming to Atlanta.