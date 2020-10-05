Falcons list inactives for Week 4 matchup against Packers

The Atlanta Falcons have listed their inactives for their Week 4 Monday Night Football matchup with the Green Bay Packers. As reported earlier, both wide receivers Julio Jones and Calvin Ridley will play after being listed as questionable on Saturday’s injury report.
Defensively, the Falcons won’t have DE Takk McKinley, DT Deadrin Senat or RB Qadree Ollison. Check out the complete inactives list, as shared by the team’s Twitter account below.
Our inactives for #ATLvsGB 👇
📝 – https://t.co/nLny9C6JYy pic.twitter.com/6i10UhXKRU
— Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) October 5, 2020
Related
Looking at each time Matt Ryan has played on Monday Night Football
Falcons vs. Packers: 12 things to watch for on Monday night
Falcons vs. Packers: WR Davante Adams out Monday night
Julio Jones, Calvin Ridley will play vs. Packers in Week 4
12 veteran cornerback options for the Falcons