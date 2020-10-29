Falcons list inactives for Thursday night game vs. Panthers

The Falcons have released their inactives list for Thursday’s game against the Panthers. Both defensive linemen Takk McKinley and Marlon Davidson are out tonight for Atlanta.
Joining them on the inactives list are CB Jordan Miller, RB Ito Smith and OL John Wetzel, as shared by the team’s Twitter account below.
Our inactives for #ATLvsCAR 👇 pic.twitter.com/GtEqpqE747
— Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) October 29, 2020
