Falcons list inactives for Sunday’s game against the Saints

The Atlanta Falcons have released their inactives list for Sunday’s game against the New Orleans Saints. Five players have been ruled out for this Week 15 matchup, including wide receiver Frank Darby and cornerback Rashad Fenton.

Rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder is set to make his first NFL start and the timing couldn’t be better as left guard Elijah Wilkinson just returned from injured reserve.

Check out Atlanta’s Week 15 inactives list below.

OL Chuma Edoga

(Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

WR Frank Darby

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

S Jovante Moffat

(AP Photo/David Dermer)

DL Matt Dickerson

(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

CB Rashad Fenton

Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Story originally appeared on Falcons Wire