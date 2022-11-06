Falcons list inactives for Sunday’s game against the Chargers

The Atlanta Falcons have released their inactives list for Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers. Seven players, including safety Erik Harris and wide receiver Bryan Edwards have been ruled out for Week 9.

On Saturday, the team activated RB Cordarrelle Patterson, while placing OL Elijah Wilkinson on the injured reserve list. Look for backup center Matt Hennessy to fill in at left guard in Wilkinson’s absence.

Check out the Falcons’ Week 9 inactives list below.

S Erik Harris

CB A.J. Terrell

ILB Nate Landman

DL Matt Dickerson

TE Anthony Firkser

WR Bryan Edwards

OL Chuma Edoga

Story originally appeared on Falcons Wire