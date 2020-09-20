Falcons list inactives for Sunday’s game vs. Cowboys

The Atlanta Falcons have listed their inactives for this afternoon’s matchup with the Dallas Cowboys. Five players are sitting out, including cornerback Kendall Sheffield and defensive lineman Marlon Davidson.
Here’s a look at the full Falcons inactives list for today’s game, which kicks off at 1 p.m. ET from Arlington, Texas.
Jake Matthews WILL PLAY today against Dallas.
Our inactives for #ATLvsDAL 👇
📝 – https://t.co/GNOK8x8oOq pic.twitter.com/SBm4mczHmc
— Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) September 20, 2020
Related
10 bold predictions for Falcons' Week 2 matchup with Cowboys
WATCH: Falcons release hype video for Week 2 matchup
NFL Week 2 schedule for network announcers
20 things to watch in Falcons' Week 2 matchup with Cowboys