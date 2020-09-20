Falcons list inactives for Sunday’s game vs. Cowboys

Matt Urben

The Atlanta Falcons have listed their inactives for this afternoon’s matchup with the Dallas Cowboys. Five players are sitting out, including cornerback Kendall Sheffield and defensive lineman Marlon Davidson.

Here’s a look at the full Falcons inactives list for today’s game, which kicks off at 1 p.m. ET from Arlington, Texas.


