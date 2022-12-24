Falcons list inactives for Saturday’s game vs. the Ravens

The Atlanta Falcons (5-9) are getting a lucky break in Week 16 as their opponent, the Baltimore Ravens (9-5), are without their starting quarterback Lamar Jackson.

On the other side, Falcons rookie Desmond Ridder will look for his first win in his second career start on Saturday. After ruling out offensive lineman Chuma Edoga on the injury report, Atlanta listed four other players on the team’s Week 16 inactives list.

Cornerback Rashad Fenton, who the Falcons traded for at the deadline, is inactive yet again. Outside linebacker David Anenih, who signed earlier this week after Caleb Huntley was placed on injured reserve, won’t be suiting up in Week 16.

Check out Atlanta’s full inactives list below.

OL Chuma Edoga

S Jovante Moffat

CB Rashad Fenton

DL Matt Dickerson

OLD David Anenih

