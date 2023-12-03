Falcons list inactives ahead of Sunday’s game vs. Jets

The Atlanta Falcons (5-6) have released their inactives list ahead of Sunday’s matchup against the New York Jets (4-7) and seven players have been ruled out.

Wide receiver Mack Hollins and cornerback Mike Hughes will not be suiting up in Week 13. Both players were listed as questionable on the team’s final injury report.

Check out the Falcons’ full inactives list for Week 13 below.

QB Logan Woodside (Emergency 3rd QB)

WR Mack Hollins

CB Mike Hughes

OL Jovaughn Gwyn

DL Travis Bell

DL Joe Gaziano

TE John FitzPatrick

