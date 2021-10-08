Falcons list Erik Harris, Avery Williams as doubtful

The Falcons already ruled out receiver Calvin Ridley, receiver Russell Gage (ankle), and defensive lineman Marlon Davison for Sunday because they didn’t make the trip to London.

But it looks like they may be without two defensive contributors as well.

Atlanta has declared safety Erik Harris (calf) and cornerback Avery Williams (hamstring) doubtful for the game against the Jets.

Harris has started all four games for the Falcons this year, recording 21 total tackles and five passes defensed. With Isaiah Oliver on injured reserve, Williams was a candidate to receive more snaps on defense. But now the Falcons will likely have to turn to another option, at least for Sunday.

Williams has also returned five kickoffs and eight punts for Atlanta this season.

