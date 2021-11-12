Falcons list 3 players as doubtful for Sunday’s game vs. Cowboys

Matt Urben
·1 min read
The Atlanta Falcons released their final injury report following Friday’s practice and three players were listed as doubtful for this weekend’s matchup against the Dallas Cowboys.

Tight end Lee Smith (back), outside linebacker Steven Means (knee) and defensive lineman Jonathan Bullard (concussion) are unlikely to suit up in Week 10, while cornerback Kendall Sheffield has been ruled out and defensive lineman John Cominsky is listed as doubtful.

As for linebacker Dante Fowler, the Falcons will determine his status on Saturday. Fowler practiced this week but is still technically on the injured reserve list.

Here’s a look at the team’s complete injury report ahead of this Sunday’s road matchup in Dallas.

Player

Injury

Wed

Thu

Fri

Status

Lee Smith

Back

DNP

DNP

DNP

Doubtful

Steven Means

Knee

LP

LP

DNP

Doubtful

Jonathan Bullard

Concussion

LP

LP

LP

Doubtful

Kendall Sheffield

Hamstring

DNP

DNP

DNP

OUT

John Cominsky

Shoulder

LP

Questionable

