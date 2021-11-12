Falcons list 3 players as doubtful for Sunday’s game vs. Cowboys
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
The Atlanta Falcons released their final injury report following Friday’s practice and three players were listed as doubtful for this weekend’s matchup against the Dallas Cowboys.
Tight end Lee Smith (back), outside linebacker Steven Means (knee) and defensive lineman Jonathan Bullard (concussion) are unlikely to suit up in Week 10, while cornerback Kendall Sheffield has been ruled out and defensive lineman John Cominsky is listed as doubtful.
As for linebacker Dante Fowler, the Falcons will determine his status on Saturday. Fowler practiced this week but is still technically on the injured reserve list.
Here’s a look at the team’s complete injury report ahead of this Sunday’s road matchup in Dallas.
Player
Injury
Wed
Thu
Fri
Status
Lee Smith
Back
DNP
DNP
DNP
Doubtful
Steven Means
Knee
LP
LP
DNP
Doubtful
Jonathan Bullard
Concussion
LP
LP
LP
Doubtful
Kendall Sheffield
Hamstring
DNP
DNP
DNP
OUT
John Cominsky
Shoulder
–
–
LP
Questionable
Related
Falcons Week 10 power rankings roundup: Atlanta is rising up
Falcons Week 10 injury report: Kendall Sheffield out again
Falcons Thursday updates: Cordarrelle Patterson at safety?
Falcons are big underdogs ahead of Week 10 clash vs. Cowboys