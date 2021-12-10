Falcons list 2 rookies as questionable on final injury report

Matt Urben
·1 min read
The Atlanta Falcons wrapped up another week of practice on Friday afternoon and the team is looking relatively healthy entering Sunday’s game against the Carolina Panthers.

Starting cornerback Fabian Moreau missed Wednesday’s practice, but after participating the last two days, he’s good to go for Week 14. Two Falcons rookies, OLB Ade Ogundeji and safety Richie Grant, are officially questionable on Friday’s injury report.

Complete Falcons Week 14 injury report

Player

Injury

Wed

Thu

Fri

Status

Fabian Moreau

Hamstring

DNP

LP

FP

Richie Grant

Ankle

DNP

LP

LP

Quest.

Ade Ogundeji

Ankle

DNP

LP

LP

Quest.

Cordarrelle Patterson

Rest

DNP

Lee Smith

Rest

DNP

Chris Lindstrom

Rest

DNP

Wayne Gallman

Illness

DNP

Jonathan Bullard

Ankle

LP

FP

FP

