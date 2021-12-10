Falcons list 2 rookies as questionable on final injury report

The Atlanta Falcons wrapped up another week of practice on Friday afternoon and the team is looking relatively healthy entering Sunday’s game against the Carolina Panthers.

Starting cornerback Fabian Moreau missed Wednesday’s practice, but after participating the last two days, he’s good to go for Week 14. Two Falcons rookies, OLB Ade Ogundeji and safety Richie Grant, are officially questionable on Friday’s injury report.

Complete Falcons Week 14 injury report

Player Injury Wed Thu Fri Status Fabian Moreau Hamstring DNP LP FP – Richie Grant Ankle DNP LP LP Quest. Ade Ogundeji Ankle DNP LP LP Quest. Cordarrelle Patterson Rest DNP – – – Lee Smith Rest – DNP – – Chris Lindstrom Rest – – DNP – Wayne Gallman Illness – – DNP – Jonathan Bullard Ankle LP FP FP –

1

1