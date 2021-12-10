Falcons list 2 rookies as questionable on final injury report
The Atlanta Falcons wrapped up another week of practice on Friday afternoon and the team is looking relatively healthy entering Sunday’s game against the Carolina Panthers.
Starting cornerback Fabian Moreau missed Wednesday’s practice, but after participating the last two days, he’s good to go for Week 14. Two Falcons rookies, OLB Ade Ogundeji and safety Richie Grant, are officially questionable on Friday’s injury report.
Complete Falcons Week 14 injury report
Player
Injury
Wed
Thu
Fri
Status
Fabian Moreau
Hamstring
DNP
LP
FP
–
Richie Grant
Ankle
DNP
LP
LP
Quest.
Ade Ogundeji
Ankle
DNP
LP
LP
Quest.
Cordarrelle Patterson
Rest
DNP
–
–
–
Lee Smith
Rest
–
DNP
–
–
Chris Lindstrom
Rest
–
–
DNP
–
Wayne Gallman
Illness
–
–
DNP
–
Jonathan Bullard
Ankle
LP
FP
FP
–
