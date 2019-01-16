Report: Falcons linebacker Takkarist McKinley detained by police, will undergo mental health evaluation

Takkarist McKinley was detained by police in Los Angeles. (Getty Images)

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Takkarist McKinley was detained by police after an incident at a hotel, according to TMZ.

The Falcons confirmed the 23-year-old McKinley was involved in a situation in Los Angeles on Tuesday. Coach Dan Quinn released a statement which mentioned McKinley’s situation could be “related to mental health issues.”

Quinn’s statement read:

“We were recently made aware of the situation involving Takk in Los Angeles earlier today. Any time a situation occurs that is or could be related to mental health issues we take it very seriously. We will do everything we possibly can to support and assist Takk, as our players’ mental and physical well-being are always our top priority.”

The original TMZ report mentioned McKinley would undergo a mental health evaluation.

There aren’t many details regarding what led to McKinley being detained. There was reportedly an incident at a hotel that caused one of McKinley’s friends to call police because they were worried about McKinley’s well being. McKinley spoke to police and agreed he needed help, according to TMZ. He was not arrested or charged with a crime.

A first-round pick in 2017, McKinley started eight games for the Falcons this season. He recorded 22 tackles and seven sacks during his sophomore season.

