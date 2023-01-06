Falcons LG Elijah Wilkinson ruled OUT vs. Buccaneers

The season is over for Atlanta Falcons left guard Elijah Wilkinson after head coach Arthur Smith ruled him out for Sunday’s season finale against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Wilkinson, 27, signed a one-year deal with the Falcons over the offseason and started nine games at guard for the team in 2022.

Despite the fact that Wilkinson practiced in a limited capacity on Wednesday and Thursday, the team will likely look to former third-round pick Matt Hennessy to start at left guard in Week 18. Hennessy filled in for Wilkinson in Week 17 after spending time on the injured reserve list.

Atlanta will have some tough decisions to make this offseason as Wilkinson is just one of 23 players set to hit free agency in 2023.

