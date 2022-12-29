Falcons LG Elijah Wilkinson returns to practice on Thursday

Matt Urben
·1 min read

In terms of overall health, things are looking good for the Atlanta Falcons heading into their Week 17 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals. Starting left guard Elijah Wilkinson returned to the practice field on Thursday following his Wednesday absence.

Wilkinson was a full participant, but a few other players, including running back Cordarrelle Patterson (rest), did not participate on Thursday.

Offensive lineman Chuma Edoga and tight end Feleipe Franks were out again, while safety Jovante Moffatt was limited. Check out the team’s full Thursday injury report below.

Player

Injury

Wed

Thu

Fri

Status

Cordarrelle Patterson

Rest

 –

DNP

Chuma Edoga

Knee

DNP

DNP

Feleipe Franks

Concussion

DNP

DNP

Jovante Moffatt

Calf

LP

Elijah Wilkinson

Calf

DNP

FP

Wilkinson is one of 23 Falcons players set to hit free agency in the upcoming 2023 NFL offseason.

