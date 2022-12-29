Falcons LG Elijah Wilkinson returns to practice on Thursday
In terms of overall health, things are looking good for the Atlanta Falcons heading into their Week 17 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals. Starting left guard Elijah Wilkinson returned to the practice field on Thursday following his Wednesday absence.
Wilkinson was a full participant, but a few other players, including running back Cordarrelle Patterson (rest), did not participate on Thursday.
Offensive lineman Chuma Edoga and tight end Feleipe Franks were out again, while safety Jovante Moffatt was limited. Check out the team’s full Thursday injury report below.
Player
Injury
Wed
Thu
Fri
Status
Cordarrelle Patterson
Rest
–
DNP
Chuma Edoga
Knee
DNP
DNP
Feleipe Franks
Concussion
DNP
DNP
Jovante Moffatt
Calf
–
LP
Elijah Wilkinson
Calf
DNP
FP
Wilkinson is one of 23 Falcons players set to hit free agency in the upcoming 2023 NFL offseason.
Related
These 23 Falcons are set to hit free agency in 2023
Falcons sign WR Ra'Shaun Henry to practice squad
Falcons rank dead last in total sacks recorded since 2021
Falcons OL Chuma Edoga will go on IR, WR Jared Bernhardt returns
Falcons favored by 3.5 points over Cardinals in Week 17