Falcons LG Elijah Wilkinson returns to practice on Thursday

In terms of overall health, things are looking good for the Atlanta Falcons heading into their Week 17 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals. Starting left guard Elijah Wilkinson returned to the practice field on Thursday following his Wednesday absence.

Wilkinson was a full participant, but a few other players, including running back Cordarrelle Patterson (rest), did not participate on Thursday.

Offensive lineman Chuma Edoga and tight end Feleipe Franks were out again, while safety Jovante Moffatt was limited. Check out the team’s full Thursday injury report below.

Player Injury Wed Thu Fri Status Cordarrelle Patterson Rest – DNP Chuma Edoga Knee DNP DNP Feleipe Franks Concussion DNP DNP Jovante Moffatt Calf – LP Elijah Wilkinson Calf DNP FP

Wilkinson is one of 23 Falcons players set to hit free agency in the upcoming 2023 NFL offseason.

Related

These 23 Falcons are set to hit free agency in 2023 Falcons sign WR Ra'Shaun Henry to practice squad Falcons rank dead last in total sacks recorded since 2021 Falcons OL Chuma Edoga will go on IR, WR Jared Bernhardt returns Falcons favored by 3.5 points over Cardinals in Week 17

Story originally appeared on Falcons Wire