Falcons LG Elijah Wilkinson to return Wednesday

The Atlanta Falcons got their first win of the season on Sunday, and they did so without their starting left guard.

Elijah Wilkinson did not play in Week 3 due to a personal matter, but as Josh Kendall of The Athletic reported, the team is expecting Wilkinson to return to practice Wednesday.

The Falcons expect LG Elijah Wilkinson back at practice Wednesday and he will return to the starting lineup. — Josh Kendall (@JoshTheAthletic) September 26, 2022

Wilkinson has been a pleasant surprise this season after beating out Jalen Mayfield for the starting left guard spot during training camp. In Week 3, the Falcons called upon reserve guard Colby Gossett to fill in for Wilkinson.

Gossett played well in his spot sport as the Falcons ran the ball all over the Seahawks during Sunday’s 27-23 win in Seattle. Running back Cordarrelle Patterson rushed for a career-high 141 yards and the offense racked up 386 yards of total offense.

While Gossett will likely return to the bench in Week 4, he prides himself on staying prepared to play at any moment.

#Falcons OG Colby Gossett: “It’s kind of the same position I was in last year. Preparing every week like you’re going to be starter. When your number gets called, you’re ready to go. No difference there, I guess I’ve got a bigger role on game day.” https://t.co/PYlD5THFks — D. Orlando Ledbetter (@DOrlandoAJC) September 23, 2022

