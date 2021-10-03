Falcons lead Washington at halftime

The Atlanta Falcons lead the Washington Football Team, 17-13, at halftime in their Week 4 meeting at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The Falcons jumped out to a 10-0 lead early in the second quarter when quarterback Matt Ryan found wide receiver Cordarelle Patterson for a 42-yard touchdown.

Washington’s offense would get going on its next drive as quarterback Taylor Heinicke found wide receiver Terry McLaurin for a 33-yard touchdown to trim Atlanta’s lead to 10-7.

Washington’s defense gets off the field on third down, giving the offense the football, and Heinicke takes them straight down the field with running back Antonio Gibson ending the drive with a short touchdown run.

Unfortunately for Washington, kicker Dustin Hopkins missed the point-after attempt.

The Falcons would get one more shot late in the first half, and cornerback Torry McTyer was called for pass interference giving Atlanta the ball past midfield.

Patterson would strike again, taking a short Ryan pass 12 yards into the end zone for the score.

It was another ugly defensive performance by Washington in the first half. A blown coverage led to Patterson’s first touchdown, while a missed tackle led to the second.

Heinicke completed 10 of 13 passes for 111 yards and a touchdown. He also rushed for 33 yards in the first half. Gibson rushed for 38 yards in the first half.

McLaurin has three receptions for 63 yards in the first half.

Washington will open the second half on offense.