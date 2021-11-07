Falcons lead Saints 10-0 at halftime

There hasn’t been much offense to speak of in the Week Nine matchup between the Falcons and Saints, but Atlanta did score a touchdown just before halftime to take a 10-0 lead over New Orleans.

The Falcons hadn’t moved the ball much since scoring a field goal in the first quarter. But they executed a 15-play, 92-yard drive that took 5:30 off the clock, capped by a 3-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Matt Ryan to receiver Olamide Zaccheaus. Atlanta converted three third downs on the possession, including a 20-yard pass from Ryan to receiver Russell Gage that put Atlanta on the New Orleans 20.

Ryan is 15-of-20 passing for 178 yards with a TD. The Falcons haven’t been able to run the ball well, as Cordarrelle Patterson leads the team with 10 yards on eight carries. Ryan has 9 yards rushing and Mike Davis has 9 yards on four carries.

But Gage has caught all six of his targets for 55 yards. Kyle Pitts has three receptions for 62 yards. And Patterson has three catches for 53 yards.

For the Saints, dropped passes and penalties have killed any chance they’ve had for building an offensive rhythm.Though the club is averaging 5.9 yards per carry, a few holding calls have stalled drives. Alvin Kamara has seven carries for 42 yards. Mark Ingram has six carries for 32 yards.

Trevor Siemian, making his first start in place of the injured Jameis Winston, finished the first half 5-of-11 passing for 34 yards. Receiver Tre'Quan Smith has the team’s longest play, with a catch for 19 yards.

There have been several injuries in the game. Falcons defensive back Kendall Sheffield has been ruled out with a hamstring injury. Saints cornerback C.J. Gardner-Johnson hopped off the field with an apparent lower-leg injury and was subsequently carted to the locker room. And New Orleans defensive end Payton Turner suffered an apparent arm injury just before halftime.

