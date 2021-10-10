The Falcons are 1-3 in the United States so far this season, but things are going better for them in the United Kingdom.

They scored on their first three possessions of Sunday’s game against the Jets and added a Younghoe Koo field goal on the final play of the first half to take a 20-3 lead into the locker room at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.

Matt Ryan was 18-of-27 for 189 yards and two touchdowns in the first half. Kyle Pitts had one of the scores and has six catches for 64 yards as the team’s top target with Calvin Ridley out of the lineup.

Cordarrelle Patterson was evaluated for a concussion early in the game, but returned and has 76 yards from scrimmage. The Jets have 80 yards as a team as their run of slow starts has continued on the other side of the Atlantic. They have yet to score a point in the first quarter this season and their one successful drive stalled when rookie quarterback Zach Wilson underthrew two screen passes ahead of Matt Ammendola’s field goal.

Falcons lead Jets 20-3 at halftime originally appeared on Pro Football Talk