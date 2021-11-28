Falcons lead Jaguars 7-0 at end of first quarter

In this article:

The Falcons lead the Jaguars 7-0 at the end of the first quarter.

Cordarrelle Patterson scored on a 7-yard touchdown run. It completed a nine-play, 81-yard scoring drive.

Matt Ryan went 5-of-7 for 53 yards in the first 15 minutes.

Patterson has five carries for 41 yards and a touchdown and one reception for 7 yards.

The Jaguars punted on their first possession.

Trevor Lawrence is 4-of-6 for 26 yards.

