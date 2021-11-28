Falcons lead Jaguars 7-0 at end of first quarter
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
The Falcons lead the Jaguars 7-0 at the end of the first quarter.
Cordarrelle Patterson scored on a 7-yard touchdown run. It completed a nine-play, 81-yard scoring drive.
Matt Ryan went 5-of-7 for 53 yards in the first 15 minutes.
Patterson has five carries for 41 yards and a touchdown and one reception for 7 yards.
The Jaguars punted on their first possession.
Trevor Lawrence is 4-of-6 for 26 yards.
Falcons lead Jaguars 7-0 at end of first quarter originally appeared on Pro Football Talk