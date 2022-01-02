Falcons lead Bills 15-14 after two Josh Allen interceptions

The Falcons scored 10 points in the final 1:48 of the first half, taking advantage of back-to-back Josh Allen interceptions.

Atlanta leads Buffalo 15-14 at halftime.

The Bills led 14-5 and were threatening for more. They faced a third-and-eight from the Atlanta 10 when Duron Harmon picked Allen on a pass intended for Cole Beasley in the end zone.

The Falcons scored five plays and 80 yards later on a 1-yard Mike Davis run.

Two Bills’ snaps later, the Falcons had the ball back as A.J. Terrell picked Allen on a deep pass intended for Beasley. He returned it 7 yards on the Atlanta 44.

Allen is 8-of-20 for 88 yards and two picks. He has two touchdown runs, with his 1- and 4-yard runs giving the Bills an early 14-2 lead.

Matt Ryan has completed 8 of 14 passes for 142 yards.

