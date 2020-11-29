The Falcons turned Raiders quarterback Derek Carr‘s two fumbles into six points in the first half and they’ve tacked on seven more points thanks to another Carr miscue.

Falcons linebacker Deion Jones stepped in front of a pass thrown behind running back Devontae Booker and took it 67 yards for a touchdown. The extra point gave the Falcons a 23-3 lead with just over four minutes off the clock in the third quarter.

The turnover came after the Raiders found themselves in great field position thanks to a poor punt by Sterling Hofrichter that only traveled 20 yards. Carr was incomplete on first down, though, and Jones’ interception ended any hopes of starting a comeback.

Carr is now 16-of-25 for 148 yards and the Raiders are staring at a second straight loss if things don’t turn around quickly.

Falcons lead up to 23-3 after Deion Jones pick six originally appeared on Pro Football Talk