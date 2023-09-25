Falcons LB Troy Andersen spotted with arm in sling

The Atlanta Falcons had a tough loss on Sunday, but the team is still 2-1 and mostly healthy heading into next Sunday’s International Series matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Not only did Jeff Okudah make his season debut in Week 3, Falcons linebacker Troy Andersen returned to the field after missing Week 2 while in the NFL’s concussion protocol.

According to ESPN’s Michael Rothstein, Andersen was spotted leaving the locker room with his right arm in a sling.

Spotted Falcons LB Troy Andersen with his right arm in a sling leaving Atlanta’s locker room postgame. Will be something to monitor — Michael Rothstein (@mikerothstein) September 24, 2023

Andersen finished third on the team with nine tackles in Week 3. If the former second-round pick is forced to miss time, the Falcons can sleep soundly knowing they have Nate Landman to step in.

Landman filled in for Andersen in Week 2 and had a nice game. We’ll see if there’s any update regarding Andersen’s status on Monday.

