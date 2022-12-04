Falcons LB Troy Andersen questionable to return vs. Steelers

Troy Andersen has an ankle injury and is questionable to return. — Tori McElhaney (@tori_mcelhaney) December 4, 2022

Falcons rookie linebacker Troy Andersen injured his ankle in the third quarter of Sunday’s game against the Steelers and is questionable to return, according to team reporter Tori McElhaney.

Andersen has been a valuable rotational linebacker and special teams contributor this season. The Falcons selected him in the second round of the 2022 NFL draft out of Montana State.

Atlanta trails Pittsburgh, 19-13, in the final minute of the third quarter.

