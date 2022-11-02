Falcons LB Rashaan Evans reacts to Calvin Ridley's trade to Jaguars
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Rashaan Evans reacts to wide receiver Calvin Ridley's trade to the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Rashaan Evans reacts to wide receiver Calvin Ridley's trade to the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Atlanta pulled off 3 trades just before the deadline. Grade each move in our #Falcons fan poll
Marcus Mariota was outstanding, and Johnny Mundt pulled in his first NFL touchdown in another great week for Oregon Ducks in the NFL.
We won't get into the fact that Brady and the Lions' Aubrey Pleasant were the first assistants to be jettisoned as their head coaches fight for survival. But we will cast an increasingly warm spotlight on Reich.
The Bears added wide receiver Chase Claypool to the roster on Tuesday and they may also be getting left guard Cody Whitehair back in time to face the Dolphins this Sunday. Whitehair has missed the last four games with a knee injury, but he was designated for return from injured reserve on Wednesday. He’ll practice [more]
The Cowboys waived defensive tackle Trysten Hill, the team announced Tuesday. The fourth-year veteran was a healthy scratch in Sunday’s game against the Bears, although he had played in the first seven games of the season. The Cowboys likely shopped Hill before the trade deadline, and when they didn’t get an offer, decided to move [more]
Free Press sports writer Chris Solari was among those in the Michigan Stadium tunnel when the violence between Michigan and Michigan State occurred.
Adam Zimmer, the co-defensive coordinator of the Minnesota Vikings in 2020 and 2021, has died. He was 38. His sister, Corri, announced the development earlier today. The son of former Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer, Adam began his coaching career in 2006, with the Saints. He spent four seasons in New Orleans as assistant linebackers [more]
Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker took swift action in suspending four different Michigan State players for their involvement in the assault of Michigan football players after Saturday night's 29-7 game. None of them were startling LB Jacoby Windmon, though, who, in ESPN's new video of the altercation, is seen holding down U-M CB Gemon Green as Khary Crump (suspended) uses his helmet as a weapon on Green. Of note; Michigan State Linebacker #4 Jacoby Windmon can be seen in the video pushing Gemon Green.
Jeff Wilson will reunite with former 49ers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel, who became the Dolphins' head coach in 2022, as well as his former 49ers teammate and backfield mate Raheem Mostert.
When brainstorming candidates to replace Bryan Harsin, think: Who is the opposite of this coach Auburn fired? Two names fit the bill.
The Vikings could see themselves flexed into primetime
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson returned to practice on Wednesday after missing four games following knee surgery. The Falcons designated Patterson to return from injured reserve, opening the 21-day window where he can practice before joining the active roster. If he has a good week of practice, Patterson could return as soon as Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
The career of 32-year-old Oklahoma State football punter Tom Hutton has come to an end. Find out why.
The Bears were able to acquire receiver Chase Claypool from the Steelers in exchange for their original second-round pick in 2023. But Pittsburgh apparently had another offer on the table. According to Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, the Packers offered their second-round pick in 2023 for Claypool. But Pittsburgh believed Chicago’s second-rounder would [more]
Dan Wetzel, SI’s Pat Forde & SI’s Ross Dellenger have an emergency podcast following all of the breaking news in college football on Monday.
Travis Kelce was forced to watch one of his few NFL lowlights thanks to Eli Manning during ESPN2’s “Monday Night Football” coverage.
The NFL's frenetic 2022 trade deadline expired Tuesday afternoon with 10 deals going down on the final day – some of them executed right at the wire.
Auburn football is looking for a new coach. Can the SEC stop AU from hiring Hugh Freeze, who left Ole Miss under a cloud? Here's what the league says.
The Chase Claypool trade is going to end up being a great thing for Kenny Pickett.
Here are the five biggest deals that happened and the five biggest transactions that fell through at the 2022 NFL trade deadline.