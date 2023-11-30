Falcons LB Nate Landman returns to practice

After sitting out of Wednesday’s practice due to a thigh injury, Atlanta Falcons linebacker Nate Landman returned on Thursday, according to team reporter Terrin Waack.

Running back Cordarrelle Patterson and defensive lineman Calais Campbell were also back out there following a rest day.

Nobody is missing from today’s Falcons practice. Linebacker Nate Landman is back. — Terrin Waack (@TerrinWaack) November 30, 2023

Left tackle Jake Matthews was limited on Wednesday due to a hip injury, so we’ll have to wait until Thursday’s injury report comes out to learn his official status.

The Falcons will face off against the New York Jets this weekend on the road. Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers is back practicing with the team just 11 weeks after suffering an Achilles injury.

While it seems unlikely, there appears to be an outside shot the 39-year-old will make his return on Sunday. In the meantime, check out our latest batch of NFL power rankings going into Week 13.

