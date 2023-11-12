Falcons LB Nate Landman intercepts Cardinals QB Kyler Murray

The Atlanta Falcons offense hasn’t done a whole lot through the first three quarters, but the defense has done its best to keep them in the game against the Cardinals.

Falcons linebacker Nate Landman came up with his first career interception, picking off Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray in the third quarter of Sunday’s matchup in Arizona.

Watch Landman’s interception below, as shared by the team’s Twitter account.

Story originally appeared on Falcons Wire