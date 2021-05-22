Falcons LB Mykal Walker contemplating a number change

Last week, Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage traded in his No. 83 jersey for the No. 14. Now it appears that Gage’s teammate, Mykal Walker, could be the latest member of the team to change his jersey number. The second-year linebacker out of Fresno State hinted that a change could be coming on his Instagram page.

The NFL relaxed its number policies this offseason. One of the changes allows linebackers to wear jersey numbers 1-59 and 90-99. While at Fresno State, Walker sported the No. 3 jersey, which currently sits vacant in Atlanta’s locker room.

Falcons wide receiver Chris Rowland also changed his jersey from No. 14 to No. 12 last week.

