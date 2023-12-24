Advertisement

Falcons LB Lorenzo Carter questionable to return vs. Colts

Matt Urben

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter has exited Sunday’s game against the Indianapolis Colts after suffering a head injury in the third quarter. Carter is being evaluated for a concussion and is questionable to return, per team reporter Tori McElhaney.

The Falcons currently hold a 20-10 lead over the Colts in the third quarter.

Story originally appeared on Falcons Wire