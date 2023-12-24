Falcons LB Lorenzo Carter questionable to return vs. Colts

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter has exited Sunday’s game against the Indianapolis Colts after suffering a head injury in the third quarter. Carter is being evaluated for a concussion and is questionable to return, per team reporter Tori McElhaney.

Lorenzo Carter is being evaluated for a potential head injury. His return is questionable. — Tori McElhaney (@tori_mcelhaney) December 24, 2023

The Falcons currently hold a 20-10 lead over the Colts in the third quarter.

