Falcons LB Lorenzo Carter questionable to return vs. Colts
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter has exited Sunday’s game against the Indianapolis Colts after suffering a head injury in the third quarter. Carter is being evaluated for a concussion and is questionable to return, per team reporter Tori McElhaney.
Lorenzo Carter is being evaluated for a potential head injury. His return is questionable.
— Tori McElhaney (@tori_mcelhaney) December 24, 2023
The Falcons currently hold a 20-10 lead over the Colts in the third quarter.