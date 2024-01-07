Falcons LB Kaden Elliss questionable to return vs. Saints

The Atlanta Falcons could be without Kaden Elliss for the remainder of Sunday’s game against the New Orleans Saints. Elliss is officially questionable to return due to a knee injury, per team reporter Tori McElhaney.

Kaden Elliss has a knee injury and is questionable to return. Andre Smith Jr. has been playing alongside Nate Landman in Elliss' place. — Tori McElhaney (@tori_mcelhaney) January 7, 2024

Elliss has been replaced by linebacker Andre Smith in the starting lineup. We’ll let you know if Elliss returns to Sunday’s game. The Falcons currently hold a 14-7 lead over the Saints in the second quarter.

