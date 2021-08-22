Falcons LB Erroll Thompson exits game with head injury

Midway through the third quarter, Falcons linebacker Erroll Thompson left the game and is being evaluated for a head injury. Thompson went to the ground after lowering his head to tackle Dolphins tight end Chris Myarick.

Falcons LB Erroll Thompson is being evaluated for a possible head injury. — Scott Bair (@ScottBairNFL) August 22, 2021

Erroll Thompson down for the Falcons grabbing his head. Arthur Smith out almost immediately to look at him. — Michael Rothstein (@mikerothstein) August 22, 2021

Thompson, an undrafted rookie from Mississippi State, was making a strong push for the Falcons’ practice squad, if not the team’s 53-man roster. Thompson had a strong showing a week ago, but Atlanta’s defense has been unable to replicate its success from a week ago.

UPDATE: Erroll Thompson has since returned to the field.

