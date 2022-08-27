Falcons LB Dorian Etheridge carted off field vs. Jags

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Matt Urben
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Atlanta Falcons
    Atlanta Falcons
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Jacksonville Jaguars
    Jacksonville Jaguars
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

The Atlanta Falcons may have suffered a serious injury in the first half of their preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Linebacker Dorian Etheridge was carted off the field with what appeared to be a knee injury late in the second quarter.

While there’s been no official update, it seems unlikely Etheridge will return to the game. In the meantime, rookie LB Troy Andersen has stepped in for Etheridge.

The Falcons currently lead the Jaguars, 14-6, as the first half winds down.

Related

Watch: Falcons QB Desmond throws TD pass to RB Tyler Allgeier

Falcons vs. Jaguars: Game information for preseason finale

These 5 Falcons have the most to prove in preseason finale

Falcons roster tracker: Cornell Armstrong, Rick Leonard released

Falcons release OT Rick Leonard, sign TE Tucker Fisk

Falcons 53-man roster projection: Jared Bernhardt makes the cut

Story originally appeared on Falcons Wire

Recommended Stories