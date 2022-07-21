Falcons LB Deion Jones placed on PUP list to start training camp

Matt Urben
·1 min read
In this article:
The Atlanta Falcons will begin training camp without linebacker Deion Jones, who was placed on the NFL’s physically unable to perform (PUP) list on Thursday.

Jones, 27, is recovering from shoulder surgery, which head coach Arthur Smith previously stated would likely keep him out of offseason activities. Here’s the full list of players placed on the PUP list, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Jones is Atlanta’s highest-paid player, but there has been speculation that he could be traded at some point during the 2022 season. Despite finishing with 137 combined tackles and two sacks, Jones struggled in coverage last season.

While this means Jones will likely miss some of, if not all three Falcons preseason games, he can return at any point during training camp, as ESPN’s Michael Rothstein explains below.

