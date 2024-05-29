Falcons land in Tier 4 of CBS Sports’ offensive rankings for 2024

Retired NFL quarterback Matt Ryan gave the Atlanta Falcons stability at the game’s most important position for over a decade. While they may not have won a Super Bowl with Ryan under center, the Falcons made regular playoff appearances from 2008-2017.

After two years of abysmal quarterback play from 2022-2023, the team went all in this offseason by signing Kirk Cousins and selecting Michael Penix Jr. in the first round of the NFL draft. Cousins will be the unquestioned starter going into 2024 as the Falcons attempt to end a six-year postseason drought.

The offense is finally in a position to succeed this season, but there’s more to it than just the quarterback. Atlanta has one of the best offensive lines in the NFL, an elite running game and a couple of pass-catchers with elite potential.

CBS Sports’ Jared Dubin released a new feature ranking the offensive infrastructure of all 32 teams. Dublin put each team into one of five tiers. The Falcons landed in Tier 4 (16th overall):

The Chicago Bears, New York Jets, Los Angeles Chargers, Indianapolis Colts, and Cleveland Browns were the other teams listed in the fourth tier of CBS Sports’ rankings.

Overall, the Falcons were given a quarterback grade of 3.5, a play-caller grade of 4.0, an offensive line grade of 4.0, and a 3.5 grade for their wide receivers and tight ends. Atlanta’s running backs received the offense’s highest mark, earning a grade of 4.5.

The Falcons’ weighted average of 3.57 was the highest overall team grade in the NFC South.

