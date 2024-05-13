Falcons land at No. 20 in ESPN’s post-draft power rankings

The Atlanta Falcons came close to earning a playoff berth each of the last two seasons but couldn’t overcome poor play at the quarterback position.

Some would say the team overcorrected by signing Kirk Cousins and selecting Michael Penix in the first round of the 2024 NFL draft. While it may not be the most conventional quarterback succession plan, the move could pay off if Penix becomes that long-term starter down the line.

Having security at the game’s most important position isn’t the worst idea in the world, however, the negative perception surrounding the team’s 2024 draft class has caused some to overlook the rest of the talent on the roster.

ESPN released a new batch of post-draft power rankings and the Falcons were listed way down at No. 20:

It’s a valid complaint to say the Falcons could have used their first-round pick to improve the roster in 2024, and there were others available who could have helped the team more this season.

However, it’s worth noting that Atlanta only felt comfortable enough to splurge at quarterback because of the other pieces on offense. Players like tight end Kyle Pitts, wide receiver Drake London and running back Bijan Robinson will benefit tremendously from improved play at the quarterback spot.

If the team returns to the playoffs in 2024, fans (probably )won’t be complaining about the Penix pick.

— Make sure to check out our first 53-man roster projection following the 2024 NFL draft.

Story originally appeared on Falcons Wire