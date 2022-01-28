Falcons land Michigan EDGE, Liberty QB in new Draft Wire mock

The 2022 NFL draft class is considered fairly deep at the edge rusher position and that’s a great thing for the Atlanta Falcons, who have three picks in the top 60.

Falcons outside linebacker Dante Fowler is a free agent and it’s unlikely the team can afford to keep him. Will Atlanta use its first-round pick (No. 8 overall) on a new edge rusher?

Purdue’s George Karlaftis has been a popular projection to the Falcons, however, in Draft Wire’s latest three-round mock, the team uses that No. 8 pick on a different edge rusher from the Big Ten.

Pick No. 8: EDGE David Ojabo - Michigan

David Ojabo’s pass rush skills are INSANE pic.twitter.com/FhuK2IBo8p — PFF Draft (@PFF_College) January 27, 2022

Pick No. 43: QB Malik Willis - Liberty

Liberty’s dual-threat QB is one of this year’s true wild cards. Some draft experts have him going as high as the top 10, while others have him lasting until round three. Willis has upside worthy of a first or second-round pick, throwing for 47 touchdowns and rushing for another 27 over the past two seasons. While the turnovers are a bit high, in Atlanta, Willis would have the time to develop behind one of the most productive passers in NFL history.

Pick No. 58: WR John Metchie III - Alabama

John Metchie III hasn’t gotten as much hype as his Crimson Tide teammate, Jameson Williams, but there’s a lot to like about the junior wideout. In 2021, Metchie III had 96 catches for 1,142 yards and eight touchdowns. He’s a sure-handed option with versatility to play in the slot as well as being a viable deep threat. With the second of Atlanta’s two second-round picks, the team would be getting a potential starter to take some pressure off of Kyle Pitts. With Calvin Ridley potentially on his way out, Metchie III makes a lot of sense.

John Metchie has 2,058 receiving yards since 2020, the most in the SEC 🐘@AlabamaFTBL pic.twitter.com/ufzhmZjhVp — PFF Draft (@PFF_College) January 28, 2022

Pick No. 74: S Jalen Pitre - Baylor

Both of Atlanta’s starting safeties are free agents and the position will again need to be addressed in the draft. Last year, the Falcons drafted UCF safety Richie Grant, but he ended up playing more at nickel corner. Jaylinn Hawkins is a promising young player, however, the team has almost no depth at the position. Baylor’s Jalen Pitre is a natural playmaker. His ball skills have improved (four interceptions since 2020) and he’s very effective when blitzing. Watch below as Pitre comes off the opposite edge and still makes the tackle before anyone else on Baylor’s defense.

Jalen Pitre came out of freakin nowhere!!!!! pic.twitter.com/icSInwIRcL — Mike Spencer Hrynyshyn (@MikeH_Draft) December 7, 2021

