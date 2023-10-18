Falcons land new franchise QB in new 5-round mock draft

The Atlanta Falcons decided to commit to quarterback Desmond Ridder this season to be their starting quarterback. Unfortunately, they are starting to learn that he isn’t the guy who can lead this team.

This is the approach we took with this new 2024 five-round mock draft. Get Atlanta a quarterback who can maximize the potential of star running back Bijan Robinson and bring in at least one more weapon for him to throw to.

First round - QB Michael Penix Jr., Washington

Penix is having a huge season and has come a long way in terms of his passing and progressions to go with his exceptional athleticism.

Second round - WR Ja'Lynn Polk, Washington

If you are going to draft Penix, it makes perfect sense to follow up with one of his favorite targets. Polk has the best hands in this draft class and has elite size and length.

Third round - EDGE Jack Sawyer, Ohio State

Explosive first step and great closing speed off the edge.

Fourth round - CB Khyree Jackson, Oregon

Jackson is a long, rangy cornerback who plays with physicality and aggression.

Fifth round - T Marques Cox, Kentucky

Versatile offensive lineman who could slide inside as a guard where his nasty streak can be maximized.

