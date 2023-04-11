Falcons land former No. 3 overall NFL draft pick Jeff Okudah in trade with Lions, per reports

The Atlanta Falcons have acquired cornerback Jeffrey Okudah in a trade with the Detroit Lions on Tuesday, according to multiple reports.

Okudah, a cornerback who was the No. 3 pick out of Ohio State in the 2020 NFL draft, is coming off the best season of his young career after injuries marred his first two seasons in Detroit.

Now healthy, Okudah could be a formidable addition to the Falcons defense that has added safety Jessie Bates III, and veteran defensive end Calais Campbell already this offseason.

According to ESPN, the Falcons acquired Okudah for a fifth-round pick in the 2023 NFL draft, which begins on April 27 in Kansas City, Missouri.

Detroit Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah (23) sits on the field with a season ending torn Achilles tendon in the second half of an NFL game against the San Francisco 49ers at Ford Field on Sep 12, 2021.

The Falcons own the No. 8 overall pick, while the Lions have No. 6 and 18 in the first round.

Okudah leaves the Lions with one season remaining on his rookie contract, which was a fully guaranteed $33.528 million deal, including a $21.944 million signing bonus.

Okudah is set to make slightly more than $5.1 million in base salary for the 2023 season. The Falcons have until May 1 to extend Okudah’s fifth-year option. If extended, Okudah would earn at least $11.5 million in 2024.

Given Okudah’s injury history – a core muscle injury in 2020 and a torn Achilles in the 2021 season opener – the Falcons might be reluctant to do so.

Okudah played in 15 games last season, accounting for 73 total tackles, seven pass deflections, one interception he returned for a touchdown.

Okudah also allowed a 59.7% completion rate and an 87.6 passer rating when targeted by opposing quarterbacks last year, according to Pro Football Reference, both significant improvements from the first 10 games of his career, when he allowed 77.2% of passes completed and a 128.03 passer rating when targeted.

Detroit’s signings of cornerbacks Cameron Sutton and Emmanuel Moseley made Okudah dispensable for the Lions.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Jeff Okudah traded from Lions to Falcons for NFL draft pick