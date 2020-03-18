Falcons land Dante Fowler

The Falcons weren’t in great salary cap shape to enter free agency, but they found a way to make a splash.

Via NFL Network, they’ve agreed to a new three-year deal with Rams pass-rusher Dante Fowler.

Rams coach Dan Quinn coached Fowler at Florida, so there’s built-in familiarity. But their need for pass rush has gone on for some time, and adding Fowler (11.5 sacks) fills an immediate need.

Fowler seemed to tweet out the news moments ago, though it’s unclear if his bird emojis are universal (some people probably thought he meant the Eagles).

56Birdz🦅 — Dante fowler (@dantefowler) March 18, 2020





Fowler was No. 24 on PFT’s Top 100 Free Agent list.

