Falcons land Alabama EDGE in Draft Wire’s way-too-early 2023 mock

Just when you thought that mock draft season was over, our friends over at Draft Wire dropped a way-too-early 2023 projection of the first round.

The Atlanta Falcons’ 2022 draft class received mostly high marks after the team came away with USC wide receiver Drake London, Cincinnati quarterback Desmond Ridder and Penn State EDGE Arnold Ebiketie.

As fans await the release of the NFL’s 2022 regular season schedule Thursday night at 8:00 p.m. ET, let’s take a look at what next year’s draft could have in store for the Falcons.

Pick No. 3: EDGE Will Anderson - Alabama

“Even after grabbing two promising pass rushers in the 2022 draft, the Falcons wouldn’t pass up the best overall player in next year’s class, especially after stealing their quarterback of the future in third-rounder Desmond Ridder,” writes Draft Wire’s Luke Easterling on Atlanta’s selection of Anderson.

The Falcons did address the edge on day two of the draft, adding both Arnold Ebiketie and DeAngelo Malone. If the Falcons do in fact end up picking third overall, you have to imagine a quarterback would be in play, although I doubt the team would be upset with a blue-chip prospect like Anderson.

Anderson's 2021 stats at Alabama

15 Games Played

101 Tackles (56 solo)

17.5 Sacks

31 Tackles For Loss

3 Passes Defended

Men the size of Will Anderson aren't supposed to move like that pic.twitter.com/Sg8ZshZXA9 — Tyler Forness (@TheRealForno) May 6, 2022

My Will Anderson scouting report next year is going to be two words long: "Von Miller." https://t.co/9nPcXlqzJq pic.twitter.com/WNkugs38RH — Brett Kollmann (@BrettKollmann) May 7, 2022

