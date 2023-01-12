Falcons KR Cordarrelle Patterson voted to Players’ All-Pro Team

The NFLPA released the first-ever Players’ All-Pro Team on Wednesday. Unlike the NFL’s All-Pro and Pro Bowl teams, the Players’ All-Pro Team is voted on exclusively by players, per the NFLPA’s official website:

After being snubbed for the 2023 Pro Bowl, Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson got some recognition from his peers as he was named the starting kick returner for the Players’ All-Pro Team. Patterson broke an NFL record with his ninth career kick return for a touchdown during a win over the Bears this season.

Check out the full NFLPA All-Pro roster below, per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

The NFLPA has unveiled the 2022 Players’ All-Pro First Team, voted on by players themselves. pic.twitter.com/RVw2lr2SE6 — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 11, 2023

Story originally appeared on Falcons Wire