The Colts aren’t the only team looking at veteran safety help today.

According to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, the Falcons are bringing in George Iloka and T.J. McDonald for visits today.

They need the help after losing Keanu Neal for the season to a torn Achilles Sunday.

Iloka was released in final cuts by the Cowboys after spending last year with the Vikings. McDonald spent the last two years with the Dolphins.